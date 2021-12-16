ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas coach Stan Drayton hired as head coach for Temple

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple hired Stan Drayton on Wednesday as its new football coach.

Drayton joins Ron Dickerson as the only Black head coaches in Temple football history.

Drayton spent five years at Texas where he was associate head coach and run game coordinator and has coached for nearly 30 years at all levels of football.

Temple fired Rod Carey last month after three seasons. Temple is counting on Drayton to return it to bowl games. The Owls played in five straight bowl games from 2015-19.

