Placer County, CA

Westbound I-80 Reopens In Placer County After Fatal Crash, CHP Says

By CBS13 Staff
 1 day ago
CISCO GROVE (CBS13) — A fatal crash briefly shut down a portion of westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP Truckee, the crash happened along westbound I-80 near Cisco Grove. All westbound lanes were being held at Truckee and the Nevada state line.

As of 6 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to Caltrans.

Cal Fire’s Grass Valley Command Center said one person died after crashing into a Caltrans vehicle. No other deaths or injuries were reported.

The CHP did issue a warning for drivers to slow down and travel safely. Chain controls were still in effect for the area.

Another big storm is rolling through the area Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy rain and snow were falling across the Sierra.

