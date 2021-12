Activity Project Manager/Community Information, Volusia County Government. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Volusia County Council members approved an ordinance adopting new council boundaries that will be in effect for the next decade. Known as plan FI-5B, the ordinance approved on Tuesday officially delineates the new boundaries for the Council’s five districts. The redistricting process, which the county must undertake every 10 years after each national census, is designed to keep the districts as close in population as possible to ensure equal representation.

