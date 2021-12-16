ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US grand jury charges oil company in California spill

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZscJD_0dO6NmcG00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries were indicted Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge for a crude spill that fouled the Southern California coast and waters in October.

Federal prosecutors said Amplify Energy Corp. and its two subsidiaries that operate oil rigs and a pipeline off Long Beach committed a series of negligent acts that led to the oil leaking for hours despite alarms that should have alerted workers to a pipeline rupture.

The pipeline rupture was believed to have been caused when a cargo ship snagged it in high winds months earlier, weakening it before the Oct. 1 spill that dumped about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil in the ocean.

Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill

The indictment said the companies were negligent by failing to respond to a series of alarms that should have alerted it to the spill more than 13 hours before the pipeline was ultimately shut down.

Prosecutors said the companies acted negligently in six ways, including failing to respond to eight leak alarms. The pipeline was restarted several times, spewing more oil into the ocean.

The first alarm sounded at 4:10 p.m. Oct. 1, but the leak was not discovered and reported until about 9 a.m. Citizens on shore reported the strong smell of crude that first afternoon and an anchored cargo vessel reported a large sheen on the water before sunset.

Retailers nationwide seek help in fight against smash-and-grabs

Even after the eighth and final alarm sounded, the pipeline operated for nearly an hour in the early morning.

Prosecutors said the pipeline was understaffed and crew had not been sufficiently trained in the leak detection system and were fatigued.

If convicted, the charge carries up to five years of probation for the corporation and fines that could total millions of dollars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Attorney General Phil Weiser charges four with theft in Coronavirus disinfectant dupe investigation

DENVER, Colo. — The statewide grand jury indicted four individuals and a Wheat Ridge-based company, Microforce, LLC, on five counts of felony theft for deceptively marketing and selling a disinfecting service with a product they knew could not kill the Coronavirus and prevent surface recontamination during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the indictment, Microforce owners […]
DENVER, CO
KREX

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
State
Colorado State
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
KREX

Colorado, Florida men accused of assaulting police on Jan. 6

DENVER (AP) — A man from Colorado and another from Florida who are accused of assaulting police officers in separate incidents during the Jan. 6. riot at the U.S. Capitol are both being held in federal custody after their recent arrests. Twenty-six-year-old Mason Joel Courson of Tamarac, Florida, appeared in federal court in Florida on […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

First case of the omicron variant detected on Colorado’s Western Slope

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) – On December 15, Garfield County Public Health (GCPH) was notified that a vaccinated individual tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has been tracking the spread of the variant throughout the state. There have been four confirmed cases of omicron […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Nation faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron spreads

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Grand Jury#Crude Oil#Oil Rigs#Ap#Amplify Energy Corp#Nexstar Media Inc
KREX

Rare Rocky Mountain insects will need snowfields to survive

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say two species of rare insects in the Rocky Mountains will need several thousand acres of glaciers and snowfields if they are to survive a warming world that’s threatening them with extinction. The western glacier stonefly and the meltwater lednian stonefly live in streams that flow from melting […]
ANIMALS
KREX

Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill

DENVER (AP) — A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill that fouled rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office says a consent decree with Sunnyside Gold Corp. is being filed in […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KREX

Colorado Rockies, plains pummeled by powerful wind storm

DENVER (AP) — High winds whipped across the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, knocking out power, closing roads and highways, and forcing the cancellation or delay of hundreds of flights. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph (97-129 kph) along Colorado’s Front Range throughout the day and gusts of up […]
DENVER, CO
KREX

Delta Health reaches capacity in ICU amid flu season

DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — Flu season, on top of the COVID crisis, is pushing Delta County’s health system to a breaking point. As of this week, Delta Health’s intensive care unit reached 100 percent capacity. With limited staff, it’s been all hands on deck for Delta Health. Eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and, now, […]
DELTA, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy