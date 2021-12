Since its launch this summer, Axis Bridge Mental Health Urgent Care has worked to help fill a crucial gap for mental health care in the Tri-Valley. Available since July to residents in the cities of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore that are experiencing an urgent mental health crisis, and as an alternative to emergency room treatment, the free program helps patients ages 5 and up receive same-day short-term counseling, psychiatric care, care coordination, and connect to solutions for longer-term care, regardless their lack or type of insurance.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO