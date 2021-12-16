What to do if you haven’t received your Golden State Stimulus check

Millions of residents in California are waiting for the Golden State Stimulus check to hit their bank accounts this month.

If you’re still waiting but expecting one, make sure to watch your email closely.

Those who are expecting a check in the mail worth $600 to $1,100 should see it between now and mid-January.

If your zip code ends in 044 or under, your check should have arrived.

The checks are being sent every two weeks based on the last three digits of your zip code

045-220: Mailed Oct. 18 through Nov. 5, should have arrived by Nov. 26

221-375: Mailed Nov. 1 through Nov. 19, should have arrived by Dec. 10

376-584: Mailed Nov. 15 through Dec. 3, should have arrived by Dec. 24

585-719: Mailed Nov. 29 through Dec. 17, should arrive by Jan. 7

720-927: Mailed Dec. 13 through Dec. 31, should arrive by Jan. 21

928-999: Mailed Dec. 27 through Jan. 11, 2022, should arrive by Feb. 1, 2022

3.7 million direct deposits have been sent out already, and if you did not receive the payment that way you might see a paper check.

