ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What to do if you haven’t received your Golden State Stimulus check

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3Exd_0dO6MElT00

Millions of residents in California are waiting for the Golden State Stimulus check to hit their bank accounts this month.

If you’re still waiting but expecting one, make sure to watch your email closely.

Those who are expecting a check in the mail worth $600 to $1,100 should see it between now and mid-January.

If your zip code ends in 044 or under, your check should have arrived.

The checks are being sent every two weeks based on the last three digits of your zip code

045-220: Mailed Oct. 18 through Nov. 5, should have arrived by Nov. 26

221-375: Mailed Nov. 1 through Nov. 19, should have arrived by Dec. 10

376-584: Mailed Nov. 15 through Dec. 3, should have arrived by Dec. 24

585-719: Mailed Nov. 29 through Dec. 17, should arrive by Jan. 7

720-927: Mailed Dec. 13 through Dec. 31, should arrive by Jan. 21

928-999: Mailed Dec. 27 through Jan. 11, 2022, should arrive by Feb. 1, 2022

3.7 million direct deposits have been sent out already, and if you did not receive the payment that way you might see a paper check.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
chronicle99.com

Several US Families Will Receive $1,400 Stimulus Check Next Year – Check If You’re Eligible

The families who fulfill specific parameters will receive $1,400 in 2022. The citizens will receive the checks under the plus-up payments. The families who did not file the taxes this year are eligible for the plus-up payments and the income credit. FingerLakes1 reports that those who file the tax in 2021 are not eligible to receive the benefits. In addition to the non-filers, the families who had another child in 2021 can also apply for the check.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#The Golden State#Android#Golden State Stimulus#Fingerlakes1 Com App
bigblueunbiased.com

The Latest on the Stimulus Check: You Have a Month Left to Claim $1,400

A lot of people in the USA are expected to get an additional stimulus check worth up to $1,400 before the New Year. However, the registration deadline for the plus-up payment is December 31, 2021, so you must move promptly if you want to receive it. Plus-up payments are extra...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
The US Sun

Fourth stimulus check update – $1,400 ‘stimulus’ payment to be sent out as part of American Rescue Plan

SOME Americans could be in line for a stimulus payment worth up to $1,400 next year. The money will be on top of their tax refund in 2022 thanks to the American Rescue Plan. The package, worth a sizeable $1.9trillion in relief, which was passed in March is designed to give financial relief to those hardest hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

$500 stimulus checks are coming this month – see if you qualify

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals that are ending today As we head towards the end of 2021, and the last instances for the year of the federal government sending out stimulus payments to millions of Americans, there’s an important stimulus check update to keep in mind. Just because the final such check the federal government issues is coming on December 15 (more on that in a moment), that doesn’t signal the end of all such payments. Depending on where a person lives, for example, there are a number of checks going out from individual states. And even at the...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy