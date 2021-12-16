ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Blue Aces’ Osunsanmi signs NLI with K-State

By Daniel Fair
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Early Signing Period has kicked off, and thousands of high school recruits from across the country are signing letters of intent to their prospective colleges.

Not to be excluded from that group of recruits is Wichita East High School’s Tobi Osunsanmi, who inked his letter of intent to play football at Kansas State next season.

“I felt like K-State was more of like, a family,” Osunsanmi said. “Like, going there I felt like I was more connected with them like it was more than football.”

Osunsanmi is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, and a three-star composite recruit, which gives an average ranking from 247Sports, Rivals.com, and ESPN. He was ranked the number 2 player in the state of Kansas for the 2022 class, and 229th player in the country by 247Sports.

“Tobi’s a long, really explosive, fast athlete that has that size already,” Head Football Coach Chris Klieman said. “And Tobi’s going to be a really big kid, he’s 6’3, 210 (lbs), and he’ll be a 230-pound guy before you know it. I’m really excited to get a guy out of Wichita East High School.”

Mahomes’ prank on Coach Reid just one way Chiefs had fun with Sunday’s win over Raiders

The Blue Aces linebacker from held offers from Kansas State, Kansas, and others. He committed to Kansas State on June 20, 2021, six days after they offered him a scholarship.

Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, gives a scouting report in which he believes Osunsanmi can be a Power 5 starter.

“Has experience playing safety, but is likely to move more towards the line of scrimmage in college as a linebacker or hybrid defender. He does play all over for his high school defense, lining up on the edge even sometimes and then going and lining up way back in the secondary. Has a big frame to where he can keep growing and has a track background which includes a 10.85 in the 100-meter dash. That speed and size combination is rare. He does not just line up different places but makes plays from each of those spots. Can make his way through the wash and stop the run when in the box, but also shows effectiveness in coverage. Solid wrap-up tackler but would still like to see him explode through ball carriers more. Shows good twitch and backpedals and transitions well for a player of his size. Rare traits and good growth potential is the kind of profile that usually makes for a successful outside linebacker in college.” Trieu said.

Osunsanmi’s addition to the Wildcats program places Kansas State at 59th in the nation, good for eighth in the Big 12 with 13 recruits.

You can watch Osunsanmi’s highlights by clicking here.

