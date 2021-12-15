ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Letter to the editor

beardstownnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the editor: In his December 9th letter, Mr. Jim Givens raises the issue of Critical Race...

www.beardstownnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ron DeSantis invokes Martin Luther King Jr in ‘Stop Woke Act’ proposal against critical race theory

Republican officials have repeatedly appropriated quotes attributed to Martin Luther King Jr to defend their opposition to “critical race theory” without mentioning his activism and honest discussions about race and inequality.As he proposed his “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act”, or “Stop WOKE Act”, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis once again invoked the late civil rights leader’s 1963 speech during the March on Washington.“You think about what MLK stood for,” Mr DeSantis said on 15 December. “He said he didn’t want people judged on the colour of their skin, but on the content of their character. You...
SOCIETY
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Bell
MSNBC

As voting rights pressure mounts, Sinema retreats to incoherent filibuster support

Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Critical Race Theory#Racism
CBS 42

Hearing set on bid to dismiss suit over Confederate memorial

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A hearing is set for early next year on a bid by a Confederate heritage group to dismiss a lawsuit over the land where a rebel monument stands in the middle of mostly black Tuskegee, Alabama. Court records show Macon County Circuit Judge Steven Perryman has scheduled a session for Feb. 3 on […]
TUSKEGEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
beardstownnewspapers.com

A message from Mayor Harris

Dear Neighbors, As many of you are aware, for a small town, Beardstown has some big city problems. Those problems seem to have escalated of late. The City of Beardstown is proud of the Beardstown Police Department and is grateful for their efforts. We also respect and appreciate the Cass County Sheriff’s department and their contributions. However, we would like to encourage the public to…
BEARDSTOWN, IL
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear?

On a recent afternoon drive through Jefferson, New Hampshire, with the majestic Presidential Range in view, my ever-inquisitive 5-year-old son wanted to know about our nation’s third president. I paused and recalled what I had learned about Thomas Jefferson as a boy some 30 years ago. I thought of the towering bronze statue of Jefferson, […] The post Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
JEFFERSON, NH
beardstownnewspapers.com

Chapin now equipped with eyes

By Loren Hamilton The Village of Chapin will now have eyes. Trustees approved hiring Matt Martin Consulting to install security cameras on village properties. Benton and Associates made a presentation to Trustees regarding the proposed upgrades to the former American Legion building. The updates would include Asiatics improvements to the interior and exterior along with a raised stage at the…
CHAPIN, IL
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Calls Fifth Circuit Law on Student Speech ‘Dumpster Fire’

Sociology teacher allegedly directed diatribe at Black student. Fifth Circuit votes 10-7 against rehearing teacher’s appeal. A former Texas high school student can move forward with claims that her teacher violated her First Amendment rights by trying to force her to write the Pledge of Allegiance and retaliating against her when she refused.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Robert J Hansen

Driving is a right, not a privilege

California Highway Patrol vehicle at the State Capitol June, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) Nothing symbolizes and embodies American freedom like the automobile and though driving is not a Constitutionally protected right, unimpeded mobility is.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Letters to the editor and free speech

I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the Letters section for over 50 years. Over those five decades, I can recall perhaps twice when I felt my letter was unfairly or qualitatively censored. Slander, libel? Personal attacks? Editors are well grounded in those instances. One must protect one’s business from crippling lawsuits. But the questionable manner by which The Courier expunged a specific, important phrase from a recent Paul Higgins letter raises real concerns about free speech protection. It seemed to harbor a political, not literary purpose.
WATERLOO, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Letters to the editor, Dec. 5

A recent guest opinion by Tyler Kelly, the executive director of the Idaho Republican party blames President Biden and the Democratic party for the current inflation that the U.S. is experiencing. That blame is misplaced. Not only is the U.S. experiencing inflation but so is the rest of the world. The obvious and proven culprit is the international pandemic. A major tenant of capitalism is the law of supply and demand. On November 26th news of the latest covid variant pushed the price of crude oil down by more than 13%. That is supply and demand, not politics.
BUSINESS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, Dec. 5

The Republicans are now pushing for parents to control what is taught in our public schools. If parents do obtain such control, the obvious question is, “Which parents?” The control would probably fall to those parents who are best organized and who cause the most trouble. Another obvious question is, “What makes these parents better qualified than professional educators to decide what their children should learn?”
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy