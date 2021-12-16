Local musician creates song for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City musician Deshawn White has created a song that will be used in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Below is a link to White’s Facebook post with his song “Control.”

White says that the song, inspired by the movie, is about a power struggle between Spider-Man and the Villians from the multiverse.

“I’ve been a Spider-Man fan since I was a little kid, my son is now a Spider-Man fan…this helped him become even more of a Spider-Man fan so this is an honor, I’ve always loved Spider-Man, he’s my favorite superhero, and so I hope I did the song justice and I hope everybody loves the song when they hear it,” said White.

White has experience working and traveling with music industry icons such as Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Lil Wayne.

While touring with Cash Money Records, White released a mixtape titled “ET Phone Home.”

According to his Facebook page, White also ventured into the realm of Christian music where he released a single titled “Hold On” and in 2015 a full-length Christian album titled “Before The Ceiling Falls.”

White states that in April he will be releasing an album about his life story and he wants to use his musical platform to help people that are dealing with substance abuse and addiction.

You can find White’s music on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.