ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Columbia Birth Center to reopen in new location

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OApUr_0dO6LkmO00

RICHLAND, Wash. – It’s been 15 years since the freestanding, Columbia Birth Center closed it’s doors, in Kennewick.

“It was a lot of fun, I had a great time. I get to listen to the babies heartbeat, and talk to them about this and that, and then they’d invite me to the birth and I get to catch the baby, I mean what’s not to like? It was way fun,” Cynthia Flynn said.

It was run by Flynn, a certified Nurse Midwife, who is now restarting the center, at a new location off of Stevens Drive in Richland.

As a freestanding birth center, Flynn said the care is much more patient-centered, a focuses on preparing a woman for pregnancy, birth and postpartum. In order to give birth at a freestanding center, she said the woman must have a healthy pregnancy, free from complications.

Flynn gave KAPP KVEW an exclusive walk-through the facility, as it undergoes renovations.

“I’m so excited, I mean I really am, I can’t wait,” she said.

The Columbia Birth Center is attached to the Tri-Cities Urology building in Richland. There’s exam rooms, a family waiting area, should they prefer to be outside of one of the three, private birthing suites.

The suites, Flynn described, are supposed to feel comforting and home-like. Women will have an option of the Mountain, Bridge, or River suite; each has a queen-size bed, a tub and private bathroom.

“You know one of our goals is to really empower each woman so they really feel like they’ve done something great when they birth their baby,” Flynn explained they turn to alternate uses of pain management like massage, hydrotherapy or counterpressure.

The building is also a stone’s throw away from Kadlec, should a birthing mother encounter an emergency. Flynn showed their ambulance access door and said they have drills to remain prepared.

If you’re wondering how birth center care differs from a typical doctor or hospital, Flynn said it’s more personalized; their midwives will spend at least 30 minutes with patients and the center will offer education and labor classes.

They also hope to focus on mental health.

“I mean pregnancy itself can be a stressor, we have mental health here. We’re really focusing on building healthier relationships, like what can we do to help you have the strongest relationships by the time baby is born,” she explained.

Flynn said this will be an excellent option for women who don’t want to give birth at hospitals or at home, but want the feel of a homebirth. They also hope to normalize birth for families across the region and celebrate babies for many more years to come.

“We don’t deliver babies, mom’s deliver babies, we just help,” Flynn said.

The center is accepting patients for prenatal care as well as women who are due in February. They hope to be completely done with all renovations by March. The Columbia Birth Center can be reached at (509) 905-9000.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland, WA
Health
City
Home, WA
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
Kennewick, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthing#Mental Health#Nurse Midwife#The Columbia Birth Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP responds to 8 collisions in Kennewick due to snow and ice Thursday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to eight collisions in Kennewick early Thursday morning due to snow and ice in our region. Trooper Clasen with Washington State Patrol says there were 10 collisions in District 3 Thursday morning due to the inclement weather. District 3 covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin Counties.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“This is not data, these are people”: Tri-Cities crackdown on DUIs as WA sets record number of fatalities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are putting an emphasis on stopping drunk drivers as Washington state suffers a consequential rise in DUI-related deaths during the pandemic. According to a release by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), the seven key law enforcement agencies...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities cops crackdown on drunk drivers as WA posts record-setting DUI death rates

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from across the Tri-Cities region are putting an emphasis on stopping drunk drivers as Washington state suffers a consequential rise in DUI-related deaths during the pandemic. According to a release by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), the seven key law enforcement agencies that protect the Tri-Cities area will enforce extra DUI patrols starting...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mail your Christmas list at Yakima’s drive-thru Letters to Santa event

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s time to send letters to Santa, and the City of Yakima is trying to make that as easy as possible for families across the city this holiday season. For the second year in a row, the city is hosting its drive-thru Letters to Santa event at the City’s Public Works facility. It will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 19 at 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
419
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy