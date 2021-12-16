ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Two awarded top bravery honor in New Zealand mosque attack

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDnZ0_0dO6LgFU00

Two Muslim worshippers who at different times charged toward a gunman to try and stop his massacre were each awarded New Zealand's highest honor for civilian bravery on Thursday.

Both men are credited with helping save others in the 2019 attack at two Christchurch mosques in which 51 people were killed. One of the men awarded the New Zealand Cross, Dr. Naeem Rashid, was himself killed when he tried to tackle the gunman. The other recipient, Abdul Aziz, survived after dodging bullets and chasing the gunman away.

The award had previously been given to just two other people since it was started in 1999. Eight more people on Thursday were also given other bravery awards for their roles in helping people during the shootings.

Rashid and his son were at the Al Noor mosque with dozens of others for Friday prayers when the gunman entered the main prayer room, shooting at everyone he could.

Authorities described how Rashid found himself in a bottleneck of worshippers trying to escape through a small window and door. He reacted when the gunman turned to fire at people on the other side of the room.

“Dr. Rashid launched himself from his position and ran at the gunman,” government authorities wrote. “When Dr. Rashid was approximately 1 meter (3 feet) from him, the gunman swung the rifle around and shot Dr. Rashid in the shoulder. Dr. Rashid collided with the gunman, grabbing him and knocking him to the ground."

The gunman then managed to get back up and shoot and kill Rashid. In the meantime, at least seven more people escaped, authorities said.

Soon after, the gunman left and drove to the Linwood Mosque, where he continued his shooting spree. At one point he stopped to run back to his car and get another gun.

Abdul Aziz then yelled at the gunman and ran after him, grabbing a credit card machine and hurling it toward him.

The gunman fired at Aziz but he managed to duck behind parked cars. Aziz picked up a gun the gunman had thrown down but found it was empty when he pulled the trigger. He yelled some more at the gunman to distract him from killing others.

“The gunman saw Mr. Aziz carrying the discarded rifle, dropped his gun and ran to his car,” authorities wrote. “Mr. Aziz chased after him and, while the gunman was sitting in his car, threw the gunman’s discarded rifle at the back left window of the car, smashing it. The gunman drove off, with Mr. Aziz continuing to chase him for a time down Linwood Avenue.”

In an interview with The Associated Press the day after the shooting, Aziz said he didn't feel fear or much of anything at all when he faced down the gunman while his sons remained inside the mosque. He felt like he was on autopilot, he said, and that God, or Allah, did not think it was his time to die.

Other people awarded bravery honors included a worshipper who shielded another man with his body while being shot, the two police officers who rammed the gunman's car and dragged him out before he could continue his massacre at a third mosque, and bystanders who helped the wounded.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said each of the 10 people who were given awards put their lives at risk to save others.

“The courage demonstrated by these New Zealanders was selfless and extraordinary," she said. “They have our deepest respect and gratitude for their actions on that day.”

The gunman, white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, was last year sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism.

In a statement, Rashid's widow Ambreen Naeem said that throughout his life, her husband had always put others before himself.

“Naeem was a brave man, he was kind and loving. He was a true follower of the peaceful faith of Islam,” she said.

“This award is not only for him but for every peace-loving person who stands against hate. For all the victims, not only the victims of the Christchurch terror attack, but all over the world.”

A ceremony to honor the award winners will be held early next year.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Nigeria reports gunmen kill 16 in attack on mosque

Gunmen killed 16 villagers during an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria while kidnapping others. The attack occurred in Ba'are village in the Mashegu area of Niger state, local government chairman Alhassan Isah Mazakuka said. Dozens of attackers arrived on motorcycles, killing people praying at the mosque and looting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bravery award for West Yorkshire PCs who disarmed sword killers

Police officers who arrested two teenagers armed with a samurai sword as they hacked to death a factory worker have received a national bravery award. The four West Yorkshire constables disarmed the attackers outside a pharmaceuticals company in Huddersfield in January last year. Robert Wilson, 53, died after being stabbed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosques#Islam#Bravery#Muslim#The New Zealand Cross
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ attacks judge in courtroom melee

A man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" attacked a bailiff, a judge and a prosecutor when he was brought to a court to face fraud charges. The attack occurred in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old claiming to be a sovereign citizen, is facing charges alleging that he had made false statements on his financial records. He appeared in court when his attorney requested to withdraw from his case. Judge Danny Lacayo asked Mr Catarineau about being represented by a court-appointed attorney, which reportedly resulted in him becoming angry and belligerent. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Australia
NBC Chicago

Fireball From Overturned Tanker Kills 75 in Haiti: Official

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A gasoline tanker overturned and exploded in northern Haiti, unleashing a fireball that swept through homes and businesses on its way to killing at least 75 people Tuesday, according to local authorities, in the latest tragedy to befall the Caribbean nation. The blast occurred shortly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Famous doctor killed in Afghanistan after family pays ransom

A prominent doctor was kidnapped and killed in Northern Afghanistan — despite a hefty ransom paid to secure his release, family members revealed. Psychiatrist Mohamed Nader Alemi’s body was picked up by the side of the road Thursday, two months after he was snatched from Mazar-i-Sharif. His captors had demanded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
raleighnews.net

11 massacred, burned by junta troops in Sagaing Region

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering remnants of their burnt bodies. According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Survivors recount horror of southern Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. […]
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
122K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy