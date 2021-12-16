ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

UN chief: Cross-border aid to Syrians remains 'essential'

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dO6LUbe00

U.N. humanitarian aid delivery from Turkey to rebel-held northwestern Syria is tightly monitored and remains critical, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a report that could be key to keeping the effort going.

“Despite challenges, humanitarian aid is delivered, and services are provided, in a principled and transparent manner throughout the country,” Guterres said in the report, which was circulated internally within the United Nations and obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The report follows tense Security Council negotiations last summer over continuing the cross-border aid deliveries through the sole route where they are currently allowed — the Bab al-Hawa crossing to Idlib province, which is home to 3 million people and Syria's last major rebel stronghold after a decade of civil war.

Syria, which isn't a council member, called the cross-border convoys politicized and unnecessary. Close ally Russia, which last year used its veto threat in the council to end deliveries through three other crossings, argued this summer that humanitarian supplies could and should instead be sent across conflict lines within Syria to reinforce the government's sovereignty over the entire country.

U.N. officials, the United States, Europeans and others said the cross-border deliveries remained crucial, warning that stopping them could bring devastating consequences for a million or more Syrians.

A day before the authorization was to run out, the council struck a compromise in July.

Members agreed to keep the aid flowing through Bab al-Hawa until Jan. 10, 2022, with an automatic six-month extension if Guterres issued a “substantive report” on the operation's “transparency” and progress on delivering aid across Syria's internal front lines.

Hence the new report, in which Guterres details how cross-border shipments are checked and tracked. He calls the initiative “one of the most closely monitored operations in the world.”

He says “clear progress has been made” on delivering aid across internal conflict lines, but adds that even if the U.N. can fully carry out a six-month plan that it made this fall, those convoys won't be able to match the shipments coming across the border.

“The cross-border operation remains an essential part of the humanitarian response and will continue to do so as long as needs cannot be addressed at the same scope and scale through any other modality," he wrote.

A request for comment was sent to Russia's U.N. mission Wednesday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Authoritarians are using migrants as weapons. The White House frets it's on the rise

The White House has become increasingly concerned about migration being used as a weapon. U.S. officials have accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of being the latest to take advantage of desperate migrants. They say he helped bring migrants from war-torn nations to the Belarus border in order to create a humanitarian crisis and put political pressure on his European neighbors.
POTUS
UN News Centre

Afghanistan: Humanitarian crisis threatens basic human rights

Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan is critical to ensuring stability in the country, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday in Geneva. Briefing the UN Human Rights Council, Nada Al-Nashif detailed how the profound humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Chief Isolating After COVID-19 Exposure

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a U.N. official who already had COVID-19 and is isolating for the next few days, diplomatic sources said. Guterres, 72, has canceled his upcoming in-person engagements, sources told AFP. The U.N. chief was to be...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Humanitarian Aid#Security Council#Syrians#U N#The United Nations#The Associated Press#Europeans
Las Vegas Herald

UN: Genocide Remains Threat, Must Be Prevented

GENEVA - The United Nations marked the day of remembrance of victims of genocide with a warning that the crime has not been relegated to the history books but remains a threat today. The U.N. set the tone for its observance of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN envoy says return of Syrian refugees to homeland 'priority'

Beirut [Lebanon], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Monday that the UN is working on finding appropriate ways to allow Syrian refugees to return to their homeland, a statement by Lebanon's presidency reported. "This is a priority for the UN during the deliberations...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
United Nations
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Aid Chief: Afghan Economy Needs Restart Before Year-End

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths says Afghanistan needs flexible and sustained international funding before the end of this year to prevent the further collapse of the economy, and he will press the United States to help during meetings in Washington next week. "What we have become very painfully aware of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Climate change aggravating factor for terrorism: UN chief

Environmental degradation enables armed groups to extend their influence and manipulate resources to their advantage, the UN chief told the Security Council on Thursday, highlighting that conflict-prevention initiatives need to factor in climate risks. In Iraq and Syria, terrorist group Daesh, also known as ISIL, has exploited water shortages and...
ENVIRONMENT
New Haven Register

Desperation drives thousands of Afghans a day across borders

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — Over the course of an hour on a recent night, the bus waiting in the Herat station filled with passengers. Mostly young men, they had no luggage, just the clothes on their backs, maybe a bag with some bread and water for the long road ahead of them.
AFGHANISTAN
Reuters

U.N. rights forum agrees to investigate abuses in Ethiopia

GENEVA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council voted on Friday to set up an independent investigation into abuses in the Ethiopian conflict, after a senior U.N. official said there had been violations on all sides and mass arrests under a government crackdown. The resolution, brought by the...
CHINA
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
122K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy