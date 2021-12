By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state department of health is encouraging 16 and 17-year-olds to get a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot. They are now approved for a third dose of the Pfizer shot. “The pediatric vaccine is safe, and it is highly effective at protecting children against COVID-19-related illness, hospitalization, and death,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.” Experts say it’ll add another...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO