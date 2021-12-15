Brewster Wrestling Team

The news came about previously that the final of the RK-Bro-nament tournament had been postponed due to a double injury found in both teams participating in the match, namely the Mysterios and the Street Profits. Shortly before the live broadcast of Monday Night Raw, this news was broadcast via a video posted on the company's social channels by Sarah Schreiber, the correspondent from the backstage of the federation, who had precisely warned fans of the cancellation of the match to find the new n°1 contender for the tag team titles of the red show.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO