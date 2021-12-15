Brewster Wrestling Team

Coach: Jim Berringer (1st year) Last year’s record: 9-2, 3-0 NJAC Colonial (champions) Final lehighvalleylive 2020-21 team ranking: No. 10. Season opener: Saturday at the Morris Knolls Tournament. Section: North 2 Group 2. District: 10 (Belvidere, Columbia, Glen Ridge, Hackettstown, Hanover Park, Phillipsburg, Rutherford, Verona, Whippany Park) at Phillipsburg.
BEMIDJI (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Lakers wrestling team fell to to Bemidji, Thursday with the Lumberjacks winning the last seven matches to win 52-17. The Lakers fell down 18-0, before they got it back to 18-17 thru the first seven weight classes. Bemidji, then won every match until...
Savage Wrestling achieved an historic moment last week as they sent a full team of ladies to compete in their first ever girls wrestling tournament at the Wilburton Girls Invitational. In the past few years, the Tecumseh Wrestling Program has had girls compete from time to time and even had one, Brinkley Bone, make it to the New Girls State Wrestling Championship. This year the wrestling room…
The Rivals boys wrestling team geared up for their season, as East Jefferson prepares for a winter full of grappling on the mats. In their opening matchup, the boys hit Port Angeles High for a wrestling jamboree to start the season. The team has gone on to participate in events and tournaments in Forks and Life Christian Academy.
EVANSTON – Hitting the mats for the first competition of the season, the Pinedale Wrangler wrestling team made a strong showing at the Evanston Invitational on Dec. 11. Pinedale took second place out of 11 teams from across Wyoming, Utah and as far away as Nevada, tallying 123.5 points.
Glenwood hosted a wrestling team dual in honor of Tyler Cox, the former Titan on Saturday. The Titans went 3-1 on the day, Auburn was 1-3 with a win over Seneca. The Titans defeated the Trojans 45-31. PORTA participated in the tournament as well. Auburn results below:. Chatham (Glenwood) (GLENWOOD)...
MONROE, CT – It has been a couple years, and now high school wrestling is back. After the 2020-21 season was canceled due to the coronavirus, grapplers are set to compete once again. Masuk High will kicked off their season Wednesday, Dec. 15, with a 6 p.m. visit to...
The Indian Lake High School wrestling team traveled to Sidney High School Tuesday for a tri-match with Wapakoneta and Sidney High Schools. The Lakers split the dual defeating Sidney and falling short against Wapakoneta. Going 2-0 on the night were Hayden Martin, Czar Dickson, Tony Cummins, and Owen Pummel. Going...
Vinnie Citrano has great expectations for his final varsity wrestling season. The Plum senior is eyeing section gold after a third and two runner-up finishes and is hoping to place at WPIALs and make a run at states. He also is hoping to join the exclusive 100-win club at Plum....
(Dec. 17, 2021) The Stephen Decatur wrestling team went undefeated, 7-0, during the Grindstone Duals, held last weekend at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Maryland. “I felt like we were pretty dominant, and when we lost we didn’t get pinned a lot. I was pretty happy with that,” said Decatur Coach Todd Martinek. “We took 20 guys and everyone won at least one match. The young guys and the [varsity veterans] did well. It was a good mix.”
