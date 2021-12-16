ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

GCSO annual toy drive provides Christmas to over 200 kids

By Emma Riley
WMBB
 2 days ago

GULF COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Gulf County deputies are playing Santa this week for their annual Christmas toy giveaway.

The sheriff’s office was filled with hundreds of toys to give away to families in Gulf County.

Parents will be able to drop by and pick up their bags full of toys so their children won’t miss out on Christmas.

In addition, they will be giving 60 families vouchers for groceries.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said they will be able to accommodate 250 kids which is 50 more than last year and without the communities support this wouldn’t be possible.

“The community has been awesome through all of it. As you can see, the toys here. We just are blessed to be serving a community that’s so good to us,” Harrison said.

Harrison said they have partnered with organizations and will be giving around 50 leftover toys to families that were affected by the tornadoes in the Midwest.

