Williamsburg, VA

Sentara delivers 15,000 snack bags to local healthcare workers

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuvHN_0dO6JrvV00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara healthcare and local organizations assembled food for local healthcare workers.

Sentara partnered with members of Volunteer Hampton Roads and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council to assemble 15,000 bags of snacks for local healthcare heroes from Williamsburg to Northeast North Carolina.

Officials from Sentara say the snack bags were a token of appreciation for the workers’ dedication.

Wednesday was the last of the eight-hospital deliveries to Sentara hospitals.

Youngkin calls cybersecurity funding ‘wholly inadequate’ as ransomware attacks disrupt state government

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Days after multiple ransomware attacks were first detected, Virginia’s state government is still feeling the effects. It comes as Governor Ralph Northam is proposing new funding to sure up cybersecurity but Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin says it doesn’t far enough. As of Friday evening, the FBI and the Virginia State Police were continuing […]
