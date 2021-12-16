ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Careers After Schools returns on Dec. 16

qcherald.com
 2 days ago

NCW - Careers After School™ (CAS), a program that educates students about a variety of career paths through career connected learning, returns next month. During CAS, businesses and industry partners provide students...

www.qcherald.com

987thebull.com

After Two Weeks Learning From Home, Students Return To Reynolds Middle School

FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Two weeks after administrators sent kids at Reynolds Middle School home due to bad behavior and fighting on campus, students are returning to the classroom. Kids were sent home to participate in distance learning instead. Administrators, teachers and staff worked with parents to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe. Two additional staff members have been added to the school to monitor situations and safety. The district is negotiating with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to add two school resource officers on campus beginning in January.
FAIRVIEW, OR
flaglerlive.com

‘Equity’ Returns to Flagler Schools’ Goals After Dubious Exile. Just Call It ‘Educational Equity.’

After a brief, confusing exile for reasons never entirely explained, Equity is back in the Flagler County school district’s proposed strategic plan, or core goals. The school board at a workshop today agreed to restore the word, which had been replaced with “student support,” and set aside the controversy that had surrounded the word’s use only recently.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
kanecountyconnects.com

ECC Offers Dec. 7 College, Career Readiness Workshops For Area High-School Students

Elgin Community College’s College Transitions Department will be holding a College and Career Readiness workshop tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021) and during the spring semester. Trainings are free and open to anyone interested. Students, parents, and guardians are encouraged to participate. The trainings cover career and college readiness topics that...
ELGIN, IL
Fox5 KVVU

Jara to return as CCSD superintendent Dec. 6

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District and Dr. Jesus Jara have announced that he will return as Superintendent on Monday. This afternoon I reached an agreement with the majority of the board on the best path forward for the 305,000 students of Clark County, and on Monday, December 6th I’ll return to serving our community as Superintendent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
clarkchronicle.com

Private vs Public Schools: Is there a difference?

Public schools and private schools each have their own reasons as to why they would be better for a student. Considering that each student will obviously have their own preferences in the ways that they are being taught, the differences between these types of schools factor into how students will evolve in that environment. With different environments, teaching styles, and student body, public and private schools continue to establish a noticeable difference in American school systems.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Parents can be clumsy school critics. Teach students to do it better.

My favorite course in high school was U.S. history, taught by a remarkable man named Al Ladendorff. He was demanding, sarcastic, playful and, most importantly, imaginative: He suggested we criticize our textbook. I had never heard that before. I did not hear it again until my senior year of college.
EDUCATION
Education
Jobs
University of Arkansas

Koski to Retire From Heralded Career at Graduate School

Patricia Koski, dean of the Graduate School and International Education, will retire at the end of 2021 after a 37-year career at the University of Arkansas. The campus community is invited to a reception honoring Koski from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in Gearhart Hall room 206. Koski, a longtime...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
City Journal

What Are Public Schools For?

Recent battles over racially divisive curricula prompted Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe to remark, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” But those battles, and the peculiar response that parents are best kept away from the process of educating their children, are signs of a much larger crisis. The gap in perspective between professional educators and the communities they serve about what public education is for has grown unsustainably large.
EDUCATION
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
gsu.edu

Biology Graduate to Pursue Medical School, Research Career

After his sophomore year at Georgia State, Seth Kwarteng (B.S. ’21) returned to his native Ghana and spent part of the summer shadowing doctors as they made their rounds around a hospital. For the first six months of this year, Kwarteng spent 10 hours per week volunteering at a...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Washington

DC Investing $4M in Program to Help Kids Get to and From School Safely

D.C. is spending more than $4 million hiring hundreds of people to help ensure kids get to and from school safely. Irwin Royster has been making sure kids get to and from school safely for three years as part of the Safe Passages pilot program that puts adults on the streets around schools in high-crime areas.
EDUCATION
FOX43.com

Schools address TikTok threats

School administrators in Luzerne and Lackawanna County say posts made to TikTok were trying to encourage people across the country to commit violence against schools. While no specific threat was made against any one district, many made changes to the school day. Several school districts told students to stay home...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
waupacanow.com

Threatening note closes school

Weyauwega-Fremont schools were closed Wednesday, Dec. 8, after several students found a threatening note in a high school classroom on Tuesday. The note had images of a student with a handgun, according to District Administrator Phillip Tubbs. In an emailed statement, Tubbs told the Waupaca County Post, “The note had...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
Freethink

Why do good teachers quit?

Teaching, while often recognized as one of the most rewarding professions, can also be one of the most challenging. But a new methodology that promotes hands-on learning is helping empower teachers to reimagine their classroom. With an ever-increasing emphasis on standardized testing, educators have begun to feel like they have...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Small-group learning can mitigate the effects of school closures – but only if teachers use it well

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I have dedicated my career to understanding how peer relationships affect young people’s behavior, mental health and academic success, and how teachers can enhance peer relationships through the proper use of small-group learning. Warm and supportive peer relationships have wide-ranging positive effects, most notably on children’s academic success....
EDUCATION

