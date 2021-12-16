ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel to invest $7 bln in Malaysia to build new plant

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) in Malaysia over a decade to build new assembly and testing facilities, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday.

The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said.

($1 = 4.2265 ringgit)

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



