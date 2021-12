Germany-based broker and robo advisor Scalable Capital has announced enabling crypto trading on regulated stock exchanges in Germany through Scalable Crypto. The offer will be available soon for iOS and Android devices. Scalable Crypto combines trading securities on an exchange with investing in cryptocurrencies. Users are shown real-time crypto rates as well as information on the individual currencies. Then, customers can choose the currency you want to trade in, and enter the amount to be applied or the desired number of items in the respective cryptocurrency.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO