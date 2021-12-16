ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kengo Kuma’s Umbrella-Shaped Japanese Toilets Mimic Mt. Fuji

By Amber Nelson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen commissioned to design public toilets along a popular hiking trail, architecture studio Kengo Kuma and Associates took inspiration from the majestic mountain view behind them. “We designed an umbrella-shaped eastern house and toilet that resonate with the shape of Mt. Fuji in the observation park on the hillside...

WORLD

