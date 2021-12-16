Kengo Kuma’s Umbrella-Shaped Japanese Toilets Mimic Mt. Fuji

“Tampere was the best-kept secret, but sometimes the best-kept secrets get out,” says architect Daniel Libeskind of the location of his latest project, the LEED Gold Nokia Arena, in Finland’s third-most populous city. Formerly a Finnish resident and Fulbright architecture professor at Aalto University, he is a well-informed source, intimately knowledgeable of the nation and of the transportation hub site of the mixed-use complex he has designed in Tampere’s heart. Opened on December 15, the 17,000-seat arena is far more than just a sports center, it’s a multipurpose anchor for an urban revitalization project. Built on a platform over the city’s central railyard, it connects Tampere’s east and west parts, creates a new urban neighborhood, and constructs a skyline for a historic European town.
