Kengo Kuma’s Umbrella-Shaped Japanese Toilets Mimic Mt. Fuji

‘I have always had a spiritual connection with the approach and aesthetics of japan. their rationality, their simplicity, and their restraint has been the foundation of everything I’ve done,’ says EDITION brand creator Ian Schrager. this has become the foundation of his career, evident throughout his work and many of his projects. in 1977, at the studio 54, Schrager produced the first american fashion show for the iconic japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake. in 1985, he tapped then relatively unknown in america japanese architect Arata Isozaki to design the palladium nightclub in new york city, his first project in the US. ‘they are truly original thinkers but execute their ideas in such a humble and modest fashion. the end results are bold yet refined and shouts in a quiet way. it’s a sweet spot that is completely seductive for me,’ Schrager adds.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO