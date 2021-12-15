COLUMN: Medal of Honor ceremony puts best of America on display

On Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in recognition of his actions in Iraq in 2005. After his Bradley Fighting Vehicle hit an IED and caught fire, Cashe, relatively uninjured in the initial blast, returned to the vehicle multiple times to rescue his six soldiers who were on fire. In the process, he suffered severe burns over much of his body and died three weeks later.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO