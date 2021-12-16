ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Moving River Ministries’ live Nativity starts Friday

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 2 days ago
A barebones wooden stable will be one of the sets in the ‘Walk Through Bethlehem’ live Nativity presented by Moving River Ministries Friday and Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo

WILKES-BARRE — The barebones wooden frame of a stable Pastor Adam McGahee will be using in a live Nativity this weekend has just enough room for a manger like the one the Bible says held the newborn Jesus.

For the second year McGahee’s Moving River Ministries in Wilkes-Barre is telling the story of Christ’s birth with a cast that includes shepherds, wise men, angels and animals. McGahee will be in costume as a Roman soldier with a horse at his side. A doll will represent the Christ Child.

The free presentation will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday two doors down from the church in the parking lot of the Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St.

“This is where Christmas began. Christmas began with the birth of Jesus Christ,” McGahee said. All the other things people associate with Christmas springboard from the Nativity, he said.

Volunteers have been preparing the sets for the stable, the shepherds’ pasture and the inn in biblical Bethlehem, infamously known for having no vacancy for the expecting Mary and her soon to be husband Joseph.

“Different people in the community are just coming together from different denominations,” McGahee said of the effort to put on the presentation.

Hillside Farms will provide the animals. But McGahee said if anyone can help on short notice he would welcome some sheep or goats for the shows.

As was done last year, groups of 15 to 20 people will be taken through the different sets on tours that last about 15 minutes.

Free parking will be available in the PSC lot across the street from the church. Hot chocolate and coffee also will be available and donations will be accepted.

St. Nicholas visits students at St. Jude School

Out on a Limb: Your yearbooks may help other genealogists

'It makes Christmas, Christmas'

Sons of American Legion donate gifts to V.A. Hospital

'With flashy costumes, comedy, live singing and dancing'

