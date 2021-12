With the winter weather in full swing in the Treasure Valley, a lot of us have to commute in the beautiful powdery substance known as snow. As someone who is relatively new to driving in the snow, I found myself questioning everything I thought I knew about driving in winter weather. Snow has been pretty steady in Boise for the past few days and there are quite a few things I’ve “heard” about driving in winter weather that I am now realizing not to be so true thanks to our friends over at AccuWeather. One of those myths has actually rocked the very fabric of my reality as it was instilled as a “golden rule” growing up.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO