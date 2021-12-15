ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

State board reviewing Conquest solar project without local representation

By Jeremy Boyer
Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter dated Sept. 21, 2020, the state gave Conquest Town Supervisor Charles Knapp a hard deadline. He had 15 days to submit nominees for two seats on a state board that has final say for a massive solar farm proposed in his town. The town's elected leader completed his...

auburnpub.com

