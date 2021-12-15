State board reviewing Conquest solar project without local representation

Twenty-five Vermont residential customers and two local Impact Investors are the proud. co-owners of two new 150 kilowatt solar projects in Norwich, VT. The 25 local homeowners will have lower electric bills by receiving the net metering credits from the projects as offsets on their Green Mountain Power utility bills. One Impact Investor, Norman Levy, will use his share of net metering credits to help lower the electric bills for the Good Neighbor Health Clinic, a local non-profit whose mission is to provide free healthcare to Upper Valley residents in need. “The Clinics are always seeking opportunities to be good stewards of our resources. Whether it’s volunteer time and talent or the environment, we care about the partnerships that build community. We are very grateful to Norman Levy, in particular, for making the solar discount a reality for Good Neighbor Health Clinics.” stated Dana Michalovic, Executive Director.
