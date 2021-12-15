State board reviewing Conquest solar project without local representation

LOVELL — Every morning when Lynn Hurd wakes up, she sees a beautiful mountain range and wooded area below it from her farmhouse on Christian Hill in Lovell. “I see it in the wintertime covered in white from the snow. I see the trees bud in the spring and open up to fill with leaves, and I see the vibrant foliage in the fall. I appreciate and enjoy this natural beauty every day,” she told a packed Town Hall last Wednesday night. “…At present, the talk is that I will look down toward the mountains and woods below onto 110 acres across the road only to see a huge section of woods removed and an enormous mass of solar panels and whatever apparatus is involved in its place.”

LOVELL, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO