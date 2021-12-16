ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch royals sorry for Princess Amalia birthday party that broke Covid rules

(l-r) King Willem-Alexander, Princess Amalia and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. The Dutch royal family has been criticised for holding an 18th birthday party for the princess in breach of Covid rules.

The Dutch royal family has expressed regret after it last week invited a reported 21 people to celebrate the 18th birthday of Princess Amalia, the future queen, in breach of coronavirus health guidance.

At present, people in the Netherlands can receive a maximum of four guests over the age of 13 in their homes.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte wrote in a letter to parliament on Wednesday: “The family strived to treat the coronavirus rules responsibly with this outdoor gathering and by taking precautions” including tests and social distancing.

“The king informed me that on reflection it was not a good idea to organise [the gathering].”

The Netherlands said on Tuesday it will close primary schools early for Christmas holidays and extend a night-time lockdown as fears grow over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The royal gathering was held on Saturday in a park adjoining a royal palace and guests were required to be vaccinated, to take a Covid test and follow social distancing.

Rutte’s letter did not specify how many people had attended but local media quoted the government as saying 21 invites were sent.

Princess Amalia celebrated her 18th on 7 December and was elevated to the Dutch Council of State, the government’s highest advisory body, by virtue of reaching the age of majority.

The party is the latest in a string of faux pas committed by the Dutch royal household during the pandemic, denting its popularity.

In October last year the royals were forced to cut short a holiday in Greece following an outcry as the Netherlands went into a partial lockdown.

