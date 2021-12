Energy Efficiency Retrofits Will Help More Americans Save Billions in Energy Costs and Increase Local Clean Energy Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced an $18 million funding opportunity to help state, local, and tribal governments enhance the impact of DOE's existing residential Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and help lower energy costs for consumers. Since 1976, the WAP has served seven million households, which enjoy an average of $283 in annual energy savings. Projects supported by this funding will expand the types of residential buildings eligible for energy efficiency retrofits, prepare more homes for electrification, and increase and increase opportunities for local, clean energy jobs. It will also provide targeted benefits to communities disproportionally impacted by high energy burden, supporting the Biden Administration’s commitment to an equitable clean energy transition.

