Santa is headed to Jefferson Davis County soon for two Christmas events in the county. This Saturday, the Town of Bassfield is hosting Christmas in the Park. Food, gifts, jewelry, clothes and other items will be on sale during the day. Over 19 vendors have signed up and will be set up in Faler Park by 10 a.m. There will be fun items for the children including train rides and a World of Sports inflatable. Other activities during this all-day event will be the Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. followed by pictures with Santa at 3:30 p.m., the Christmas Story at 5 p.m. and the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 5:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is A Magical Christmas. “We are so looking forward to having this event,” said Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner. The last two years have been cancelled due to the poor weather conditions and COVID. “Please bring your family and come get in the Christmas spirit with us on Dec.11. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.” In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Dec. 18. If you are interested in entering the parade, please call Bassfield City Hall at 601-943-5424.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO