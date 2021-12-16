2021-12-16

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cast and crew of the Maple River Drama Department is set to present Elf Jr. the Musical on the stage in the AAA Gym. Performance dates are Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. This musical is...

miamivalleytoday.com

Maria Greenham House in Historic Holiday Tour

PIQUA — The Maria Greenham house, located at 228 W. Ash St. in Piqua, will be one of the houses featured in the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association’s Historic Holiday Tour on Dec. 11. Now owned by Nancy Mullenbrock and the home to Ameriprise Financial at 228 W. Ash St. in...
LIFESTYLE
Times Gazette

Parade lights up Hillsboro

This year the Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade saw its route changed slightly Saturday and next year the event maybe be held a week earlier, parade coordinator Jennifer Cundiff-Maurer said Monday. “I’ve heard positive things about the new route, especially from some of the band members who were excited they didn’t...
HILLSBORO, OH
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Dec. 9-16

Crafts and photos with Santa, 5-8 p.m., De Soto Public Library, 712 S. Main St. Sponsor: De Soto Chamber of Commerce. Toy drive, noon to 6 p.m., former House Springs Lions Club, 6482 Hwy. MM. Drive-thru event to donate toys. Sponsor: Northwest Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. Blood drive, 2-7...
DE SOTO, MO
inkfreenews.com

Rose Marie Bell

Rose Marie Bell, 90, Warsaw,, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Laketon, Rose was the daughter of Henry and Mable (Sickafouse) Reiken. She was a lifetime resident of the Warsaw area. Rose was a member of the...
WARSAW, IN
ksal.com

Christmas Celebrations in Lindsborg

Make a joyful noise! It’s Christmastime in Lindsborg! According to the Visit Lindsborg organization, there are many holiday inspired activities over the next several weeks. Celebrate the season with great music opportunities at Bethany College. Sunday, December 5 at 4:00 p.m. in Presser Hall, Dr. Hentus van Rooyen and Pastor Amy Truhe presents Comfort & Joy: A Christmas Handbell Hymnfest. Pastor Truhe will provide reflections while Dr. van Rooyen will direct the Bethany College Handbell Ensemble. Other handbell ensembles from Trinity United Methodist Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Christ Cathedral Episcopal, all of Salina, will be featured as well.
LINDSBORG, KS
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

PeopleClips

Tricia Reinhard opened the Nov. 30 meeting at Camden Falls. Rev. Molly Lofton gave an invocation. Tricia reported that 55 tickets have been sold for our Ohio State Photo Collage. Assistant District Governor Beth Schweitzer reminded the Club of One Rotary Summit taking place on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Terra State College. RSVP on DACdb.
OHIO STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dorothy Nagel – Monticello

Dorothy Nagel, age 93, died Saturday, December 4 , 2021 at her home the following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday morning, December 10, 2021 at the St. John Lutheran Church, rural Monticello with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church. Mask’s are highly recommended but not required. You may access the live service on Friday, by going to Goettschonline.com and then by clicking the Watch Our Live Services on Facebook button which will direct you to our Facebook page. You may also sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at Goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to start a scholarship fund in Dorothy’s memory.
MONTICELLO, IA
maplerivermessenger.com

Meet the Teacher — Grace Drees, Maple River East Kindergarten

Grace Drees, a 2020 graduate from Walden University, is Maple River East’s new kindergarten teacher. Before deciding to teach kindergarten, Drees was a paraprofessional for three years, then a lead toddler teacher and assistant director at a child care center and has now started her first year as a kindergarten teacher.
EDUCATION
fcnews.org

Fulton County Expositor

The sculpture in front of the Fulton County Courthouse. Ice sculptures were created by Ice Creations all around Wauseon Saturday as part of an event sponsored by Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, the City of Wauseon, and Wauseon Beautification Team. Above, an ice sculpture is created in front of Edward Jones.
WAUSEON, OH
thefmextra.com

Santa Comes to the Mall

Santa Claus plans to greet children at the Center Mall starting this weekend. The jolly old gentleman will be waiting in the area next to the Kreps Family Farms snack bar from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, as well as from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. He’ll be back Sept. 17 through 19.
POLITICS
maplerivermessenger.com

Mark Your Calendars! DECEMBER 2021

Saturday – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Accepting CLEAN, wearable clothing and other usable household items. Open for food pick up during regular hours. • Tuesdays – 3-6 p.m. Food boxes are being assembled for patrons to pick up outside. NOTE: Until further notice, Maple River Loaves & Fishes is...
SOCIETY
willmarradio.com

Fun Christmas activities in Olivia Thursday

(Olivia MN-) There are several fun holiday happenings in Olivia Thursday afternoon and evening... 4:30-5:30pm FREE hot dogs, S'mores at Dowling Park, downtown Olivia, sponsored by: HomeTown Bank. 5:30pm Electric Light Parade featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus...line up behind FM BANK at 5:15pm. 5:45pm-7pm Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus...
POLITICS
Beacon

Tell Tales 12-16-21

There will be a new holiday tradition in Port Clinton starting this Sunday, Dec. 19. It will be a local parade based on Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem seeking lodging prior to the birth of the baby Jesus. It will start at the Trinity Methodist Church parking lot at 6 p.m., followed by St. John Lutheran Church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and RJ’s Ice Cream shop. They will finish back at Trinity for cookies, cocoa and fellowship. Also sponsoring will be Truth Ministries. It sounds like a very nice Christmas event.
PORT CLINTON, OH
suncommunitynews.com

Friendship Volunteers sought

LAKE PLACID | Mercy Care for the Adirondacks is seeking additional Friendship Volunteers to join their 100+ team from Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, and surrounding areas as it anticipates extending its program to the Au Sable Forks, Keene Valley, Keene, Wilmington, and Jay communities. Mercy Care, a compassionate...
LAKE PLACID, NY
guttenbergpress.com

Mary Lynn Olson

Mary Lynn Olson, 98, of Prairie du Chien, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Mary Lynn was born on Dec. 23, 1922, at home in rural DeSoto to J. Harold and Gertrude Seymour. She attended school at Sunnyside School through the eighth grade and graduated from Viroqua High School and Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua. On Aug. 20, 1949, Mary Lynn was united in marriage with Melvin E. Olson at DeSoto Lutheran Church. She taught several years in one-room school houses in Vernon County (Partridge, Bad Axe and Genoa). Mary Lynn was a faithful member of DeSoto Lutheran Church and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, where she was active in Women of the ELCA, a Sunday School teacher, and the Quilting Ladies. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Women’s Civic Club and volunteered at Coulecap. Mary Lynn was an Avon representative for a number of years. She was a teacher’s aide at B.A. Kennedy elementary school for many years. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, bus tours, and visiting with family and friends.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Observer

Silver Creek Seniors celebrate

The Silver Creek Seniors met Dec. 7 with 26 members present. President Ed Newman opened with the pledge to the flag and everyone singing America the Beautiful. Pauline Flitt read “Unseen Laws of Nature” and said a blessing for those present and the food for lunch. Newman then welcomed back Sally Conover. Members sang happy birthday to the November and December birthdays before enjoying cake, pizza and side dishes.
SILVER CREEK, NY
maplerivermessenger.com

Backward Glances

Randy Floyd Schultz, 58 of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Dec. 10, 2011, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Randy was born Aug. 28, 1953, in Mankato, Minn., to Wilbert and Lorraine Schultz. He was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Decoria, Minn., and graduated from Mapleton High School in 1971.
SIOUX CITY, IA
freedom929.com

WEEKEND ACTIVITIES COMING UP

(OLNEY) A benefit fundraiser to help out Alvy Johnson is coming up this Sunday, December 12th, at the Olney American Legion, at 227 East Main Street. The doors will open at 3:00 with the pulled pork dinners served at 4:00, a live auction at 6:00, and live music to follow. There will be sweatshirts and t-shirts for sale, plus a 50/50 drawing and more. Look over the auction items and get more details on the Alvy Johnson Benefit page on Facebook. All donations go to support Alvy in his fight against cancer. Call 843-4850.
OLNEY, IL
westalliswi.gov

December 15 Community Update

LAST CHANCE TO GIVE BACK THROUGH THE VETERANS GIVING TREE. With Christmas gifts accepted from Sunday, Dec. 19 to Tuesday, Dec. 21, there is one week left for the community to contribute to the Veterans Giving Tree project. The City of West Allis sponsors this project, which honors veterans from the Milwaukee VA by fulfilling their modest gift requests. See the list of veterans and their gift requests at www.westalliswi.gov/givingtree, and choose your veteran by clicking the 'Sign Up' button corresponding to an individual veteran. Then, click 'Submit and Sign Up' at the bottom of the page. Purchase your vet's gifts yourself or share the spirit of the season by partnering with friends and family to purchase as many of the items on each veteran's wish list as your group can. The listed items are considered a wish list, and you do not have to purchase every item listed.
WEST ALLIS, WI

