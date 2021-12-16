2021-12-16

LAST CHANCE TO GIVE BACK THROUGH THE VETERANS GIVING TREE. With Christmas gifts accepted from Sunday, Dec. 19 to Tuesday, Dec. 21, there is one week left for the community to contribute to the Veterans Giving Tree project. The City of West Allis sponsors this project, which honors veterans from the Milwaukee VA by fulfilling their modest gift requests. See the list of veterans and their gift requests at www.westalliswi.gov/givingtree, and choose your veteran by clicking the 'Sign Up' button corresponding to an individual veteran. Then, click 'Submit and Sign Up' at the bottom of the page. Purchase your vet's gifts yourself or share the spirit of the season by partnering with friends and family to purchase as many of the items on each veteran's wish list as your group can. The listed items are considered a wish list, and you do not have to purchase every item listed.

WEST ALLIS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO