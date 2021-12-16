ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo Clinic Minute: Family risk of Alzheimer's disease

By Jason Howland Mayo Clinic News Network
Union Leader
 2 days ago

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. Many people who have relatives with this disease worry that it may run in the family. Does having a family member with Alzheimer’s disease increase your risk of developing it?....

