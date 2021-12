VICTORIA, Texas – The Marines Toys for Tots is partnering with H-E-B for the annual toy donation drive dubbed ‘Stuff the Truck’. Parked right outside the H-E-B Plus off Navarro is a military truck with plenty of trunk space for all the donated toys. All of the toys that are donated will go to children in the crossroads who are...

VICTORIA, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO