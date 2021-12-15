ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Reports Logic’s Hit Song '1-800-273-8255' Helped Save Lives

 3 days ago

A new study has found LOGIC’s hit song “1-800-273-8255,” released in APRIL 2017, actually prevented suicides during its run. According to CNN, a study published by the medical journal the BMJ shows that during the course of three time periods...

thebrag.com

It turns out the Logic hit ‘1-800-273-8255’ actually saved lives from suicide

It turns out that the Logic hit ‘1-800-273-8255’ actually helped save lives, according to a new study. Taking its name from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number, the rapper’s 2017 track was one of the most divisive hits of that year. Some of Logic’s fellow rappers were rather unkind about it; fans praised it for its sincere effort to aid mental health.
wiltonbulletin.com

A New Study Shows This Song Actually Prevented Hundreds of Suicides

Rapper Logic’s 2017 suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255,” named for the number for the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, earned him Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video that year. But according to a new study, the song also achieved something far more significant: it resulted in an actual dip in suicides upon its release.
Complex

Study Finds Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” Aided in Preventing Hundreds of Suicides, Rapper Responds

A new study has found Logic’s hit song “1-800-273-8255,” released in April 2017, actually prevented suicides during its run. As reported by CNN, a study published Monday by the medical journal the BMJ shows that during the course of three time periods in particular, there were 10,000 more calls to the suicide lifeline and a 5.5 percent reduction in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds. Those three time periods were 34 days after the release of “1-800-273-8255,” after Logic’s performance of the song at the 2017 VMAs, and after his performance of it at the 2018 Grammys. That reduction equated to 245 less deaths by suicide during those periods.
inputmag.com

Logic's suicide prevention song may have actually had real, positive results

Content Warning: This article contains discussions of suicide and self-harm. In 2017, the verbose rapper (and avid Pokémon fan) Logic released a track called “1-800-273-8255” centering on someone overcoming suicidal urges, in part through calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline’s phone number (hence the title). The song was pretty successful at the time, reaching number 3 on Billboard charts and earning Logic performances of the single at both the 2017 MTV VMAs, as well as the 2018 Grammys. But one of the song’s biggest successes was only recently highlighted in a scientific observational study published in The BMJ. The research seems to indicate not only an increase in hotline calls but a noticeable decrease in suicide rates for the month following the song’s release.
studyfinds.org

Music matters: Decrease in U.S. suicides linked to rapper Logic’s song ‘1-800-273-8255’

LONDON — If you’re in need of a reminder that music can be a force for good, researchers from the Medical University of Vienna have made an uplifting discovery. Study authors report the song “1-800-273-8255” by American hip hop artist Logic contributed to both an increase in calls to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and a drop in actual suicides.
Insider

Rapper Logic's song '1-800-273-8255,' titled after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saved hundreds of lives, a study found

In April 2017, rapper Logic released the song "1-800-273-8255." The title is the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. A study released on Monday found that the song helped reduce suicides and save lives. A song by the rapper Logic titled "1-800-273-8255," the number of the National Suicide Prevention...
The Independent

SOCIETY

