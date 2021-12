One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is honoring Setsuna Tokage's debut in the anime during Season 5! The fifth season of the series wrapped up its final episodes before the start of the Fall, and fans are already excited to see what could be on the way for the anime's next season. While a sixth season has already been confirmed for a release, and with what's to come ahead, it can be easy to forget how the fifth season kicked off with a showcase of Class 1-B's hero students and their respective abilities developed over the first year.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO