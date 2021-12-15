Let’s Bring Back the Tablecloth

Java lovers may have strong opinions on which chain has the best coffee, but regardless of where they fall on the Starbucks versus Dunkin' holiday drink debate, almost all of them can agree that the season brings around some of the best coffee beverages of the year. In fact, Food Management reports that a 2017 survey conducted by Mintel found that 43% of Americans actually prefer to see seasonal ingredients featured in coffee drinks, as they often evoke feelings of comfort and nostalgia. Coffee shops know how much we love the limited-time mint, gingerbread, and eggnog flavored beverages featured on their holiday menus too, which is why many of them have taken to bringing them back long before Thanksgiving so we can get our fix. This year, Starbucks holiday favorites, the best Dunkin' seasonal beverages, and festive offerings from Caribou Coffee all returned on highly-anticipated holiday drink menus in the first few days of November, much to the delight of their customers (via Newsweek).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO