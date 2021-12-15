ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An act of bravery in the face of a historic U.S. Air Force disaster

Sylva Herald
 4 days ago

It’s hard to wrap the mind around just how big a B-52 Stratofortress bomber is. More or less, it’s a city block that can fly. Weighing about 185,000 pounds, the B-52, first introduced in the early 1950s, runs around 40 feet in height, about 160 feet long and possesses a wingspan...

americanmilitarynews.com

US government to accept delivery of new Navy destroyer named for first black general

Its commanding officer on Tuesday will accept delivery of a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer named after Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr. In a short, informal ceremony to be shown live on the Facebook page of the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Commander Daniel Hancock at 10 a.m. will accept delivery of the ship on behalf of the U.S. government from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
ZDNet

Air Force cybersecurity and IT careers

The US Air Force has 75 years of history. It was the newest military branch before the establishment of the Space Force in 2019. Nearly 700,000 people contribute to Air Force missions such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, maintaining air superiority, worldwide strike capability, and global mobility. Meeting these goals requires...
MilitaryTimes

Marines unveil new staff noncommissioned officer promotion warrant

Historically, junior Marines and staff noncommissioned officers both received the same promotion warrant when they moved up a rank. But a recent panel of senior enlisted Marines found that the identical warrants implied that junior Marines and staff noncommissioned officers have the same roles and responsibilities. To better clarify those...
csmng.com

Congratulations U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force chief master sergeant selectees

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas — Department of the Air Force officials selected 505 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,775 eligible for a selection rate of 18.19% in the 21E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. In addition, the Space Force also selected 10 senior master sergeants and 29 master sergeants for promotion.
miamioh.edu

Three Air Force ROTC cadets selected for U.S. Space Force

Senior Air Force ROTC cadets (left to right) Zach Falter, Dominic Rodriguez and Titus Townsend. Dominic Rodriguez, Zach Falter, and Titus Townsend are senior cadets in Miami University's Air Force ROTC program. They recently became the first Miami cadets selected for positions in the U.S. Space Force. They are projected...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to headline Skyfest 2022

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will headline Skyfest 2022.  The 92nd Air Refueling Wing is celebrating 80 years of the annual sky show and will soon announce additional acts. This year’s air show and open house are also being moved earlier in the summer. SkyFest will now be held from May 14-15.  Skyfest was canceled...
irei.com

Harrison Street announces P3 with U.S. Air Force

Harrison Street has acquired a long-term public-private partnership (P3) with the U.S. Air Force on behalf of its social-infrastructure strategy. Under the partnership, Harrison Street will operate and maintain 4,095 homes located on six Air Force installations, including Edwards Air Force Base in California, Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field in Florida, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Air Force Ditches Dozens of COVID Vaccine Holdouts

The U.S. Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to take a coronavirus vaccine, making them the first servicemembers known to have been dismissed for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate. According to The Guardian, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement that all 27 airmen were discharged for failure to obey a lawful order, and none of them had applied for religious or medical exemptions to the mandate. Every discharged airman was in their first term of enlistment, according to Stefanek, meaning that they were all likely to be young and lower-ranking personnel. The Pentagon ordered active-duty Air Force members to get vaccinated by Nov. 2, and around 97 percent were reported to have complied as of Dec. 7. However, more than 1,000 Air Force and Space Force members are listed as having refused a vaccine, making it highly like that there will be more dismissals in the future.
MilitaryTimes

Unvaccinated active duty airmen will soon be barred from moving to new assignments

The Air Force will soon levy another restriction on active duty airmen who aren’t fully vaccinated against the coronavirus: no more moving to new assignments. Airmen who haven’t received a first or second vaccine dose, including those who are still awaiting a final decision on an exemption request, will be barred from current and future permanent change of station moves starting Nov. 29, the service said in a memo Tuesday.
MyChesCo

U.S. Air Force Awards Augmentir with Phase II SBIR Contract

HORSHAM, PA — Augmentir, Inc. announced it was recently awarded an AFWERX Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (“SBIR”) contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AFWERX’s mission is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation across the Air Force.
MilitaryTimes

Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
Aviation Week

U.S. Air Force Wants Armed UAS To Fly With NGAD, B-21

Two new, classified unmanned aircraft system (UAS) programs in the U.S. Air Force portfolio aim to build on momentum from existing efforts such as Skyborg and Loyal Wingman, and the service’s top civilian wants both fighters and the service’s next-generation bombers to direct them in a fight against...
