A ban on UK tourists entering France has been described as a “hammer blow” by travel firms.French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced tough restrictions will be enforced from Saturday, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK.Trips for tourism or business will not be permitted, his office said in a statement.All arrivals will need to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken less than 24 hours in advance, and must isolate for at least two days.The statement added: “In the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom,...

