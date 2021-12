WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from his presence in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In a hearing conducted remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barber entered guilty pleas to charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and theft. As part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the three remaining misdemeanor charges against Barber would be dismissed.

