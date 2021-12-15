For the Ages: Round the hearth

The other day a friend of mine told me told me I have too many “irons in the fire” for a man my age, and that—sooner or later-- it would catch up to me. I thought about it for a while—maybe 10 seconds—and went back to what I was doing. I thought of the old adage—busy hands are happy hands-- and put mine back to work. Yeah, they have arthritis, as does most of the rest of me, but I’m too busy making a life (not a living) to think about it most times. There are great precedents for doing things later in life: Laura Ingalls Wilder was still writing at 76, Ben Franklin signed the Declaration of Independence at 70, Nelson Mandela became president of South Africa at 76, Mother Teresa received the Nobel Prize at 69, Ray Kroc didn’t even buy McDonald’s until he was 59, and of course, Grandma Moses who took up painting at 76. There are hundreds of these inspiring stories for us older folk. My favorite is Doris Haddock who walked from LA to Washington DC (3200 miles) to expose the need for campaign reform when she was 89 and 90. Having succeeded in making this need known, she ran for the senate—at the age of 95. Didn’t get elected, but she made a mark. It is never too late to do something good—or bad, I suppose. As the old saying goes, “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!”

