Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask

By CARISA CEGAVSKE Senior Staff Writer The News-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Dallas Heard was removed from the Senate floor at the end of Monday’s special legislative session because he was not wearing a mask. The Senate held the one-day session primarily to approve relief funds for renters and landlords during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Public health officials...

