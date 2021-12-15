Sports on TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, Conway, S.C. NBCSN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPNU — UT-Martin at Ohio St. FS1 — Xavier at Villanova. 9 p.m. ESPN2...

Rick Pitino to Kentucky: ‘If you need an opponent Saturday, we travel’

Iona head coach Rick Pitino laid out a challenge to the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. The former Kentucky and Louisville head coach publicly stated on Twitter:. Pitino’s Iona team was originally scheduled to played No. 16 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the Pirates are out due to COVID-19.
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Final Four: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Nashville at...
A Jersey Guy: Meyer will be back

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is 0-3 against his mentor, Alabama Coach Nick Saban. This will be the second time that they have met for the SEC championship. If you cut to the chase with Presidents of major FBS schools, their bottom line is to be profitable during the week and successful on the weekends.
Kentucky vs. UNC: Prediction, pick, CBS Sports Classic odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Kentucky and North Carolina are set to clash on Saturday in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic for the second consecutive season. The game between the No. 21 Wildcats and the Tar Heels was hastily scheduled due to COVID-19 issues with No. 4 UCLA and No. 15 Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Wildcats had been scheduled to play each other, while the Bruins and Tar Heels were set to square off. Instead, it'll be UK and UNC taking center stage in what is now the lone game in the event at 5:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
NHL Ratings on TNT Pinned Down by Wrestling Lead In

TNT’s stewardship of live NHL games has proved to be something of a soft launch, as the network’s preexisting contract with All Elite Wrestling has made for a whole lot of late puck drops in the Eastern time zone. Turner Sports has scheduled its NHL Wednesdays around the primetime AEW: Dynamite show, a move that has pushed hockey into the late-night time slot. Over the course of its eight standalone NHL telecasts, which kick off each week at 10:15 p.m. ET, TNT has averaged 235,625 viewers, a rather anemic result given the size of the lead-in audience. Per Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the AEW: Dynamite installments...
