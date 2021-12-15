ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Launchpad: Vehicle tracking, camera drones, e-bikes

By Marie Emerick
Cover picture for the articleA roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the December 2021 issue of GPS World magazine. OQ Technology’s dual-mode satellite-cellular IoT modem and tracker is a plug-and-play, small, low-cost and low-power solution that can collect data from more than 1,000 sensors. It has a built-in GPS...

PCWorld

This HD camera-equipped drone is economically priced at just $60

Looking for a drone that’s big on features but small on price? Then look no further than the Fader Stealth Drone from TRNDLabs. It offers all the specs you’d want in a beginner-friendly UAV — like an HD camera and automated controls — but since it’s on sale right now for only $59.99, it’s super easy to afford.
helpnetsecurity.com

ANNKE adds human and vehicle detection to its C800 security camera series

ANNKE announces a big innovation on AI, adding human and vehicle detection to its best-selling C800 security cameras. ANNKE entitles every customer to an all-around 24/7 smart security camera solution at no extra cost to them. “ANNKE is poised to be an AIoT security solution company. Back in 2019, ANNKE...
Gadget Flow

HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm lets you quickly use AI, 3D, lasers & robotics

Make any idea you have a reality with the HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm. Designed to let you quickly and easily utilize AI, 3D, laser, and robotics, it offers a creator module for user customization. Moreover, it offers 30 fps real-time AI object detection using machine vision with TensorFlow. Furthermore, it boasts 3D printing with auto-leveling, and the printer module has a 40W heater and a dual-cooling system. Additionally, the printer can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments. Delivering high-powered 2.5W laser engraving and cutting, it works on various materials. These include MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, etc. Crafted with a built-in vacuum gripper, it lets you connect immediately, and it rotates 180 degrees with a built-in servo motor. Finally, it has a pen holder so it can function with colorful pens.
TrendHunter.com

Hopping All-Terrain Robots

The Ascento Pro robot is an all-terrain, self-balancing technology solution that is capable of going almost anywhere which could help to greatly improve capabilities for operators and beyond. The robot maintains a series of wheels that can take it over almost any urban or rural terrain with ease, while also being suited for hopping up stairs or safely going down them. The system utilizes LiDAR to get around along with a series of onboard cameras and LED headlights to easily find its way around.
gpsworld.com

Tallysman offers embedded triple-band GNSS antenna

Tallysman Wireless Inc. has added the low-profile triple-band HC997EXF to its line of embedded helical GNSS antennas, and the TWA928LXF to its AccuAuto line. Both feature the company’s eXtended Filtering (XF). Designed for UAVs and Other Applications. The HC997EXF is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b,...
CNET

Honda to use vehicle cameras to monitor road conditions in new pilot program

One of the difficulties that advanced driver assistance systems developers face is the wildly varying quality of America's road infrastructure. For example, it's a lot easier for a vehicle using active features like lane-keep assist to stay centered if road markings are clear than if there are no lane markings at all. Honda is no stranger to dealing with this with its Honda Sensing systems, but now, it's going a step further to do something about it.
TrendHunter.com

Track Driving Vehicle Apps

The Porsche Track Precision app is being launched more widely by the brand to help drivers enjoy robust support and performance when taking their vehicle onto the track. The app is being launched on the Porsche Panamera, Cayenne and Taycan, and will help drivers to enjoy a digital coaching experience as they open up their vehicle on the roadway ahead. The app will capture a range of information and provide feedback for the driver to help them fine-tune their capabilities and better understand how to best operate their vehicle.
gpsworld.com

Quectel and Point One Navigation Bring Precise Location to Robotics and Agriculture Markets

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a supplier of IOT modules and antennas, and Point One Navigation, a provider in precision location technology, have announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series. Point One’s positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in a module with open-source API.
gizmochina.com

Sony Airpeak S1 professional drone for Alpha Cameras finally goes on sale

Sony first unveiled the Airpeak S1 at CES 2021 as its first-ever professional drone. The drone also emerged as the smallest in the world to have support for a full-frame mirrorless interchangeable-lens alpha camera. The drone has now gone on sale for $9,000 and will start shipping on December 24. In addition to the drone, the retail box contains two sets of propellers, a remote control, two batteries, and a battery charger.
digitalcameraworld.com

Best cameras for cyclists in 2021: helmet cameras to record your biking adventures

The best cameras for cyclists are both a fun and practical thing to get. Having a helmet or handlebar-mounted camera is a great way to capture dynamic footage, particularly if you’re into mountain biking or competitive cycling. You can stitch together quick clips of your most exciting moments, or even record a time-lapse of a long-haul cycle.
TrendHunter.com

E-Mobility Vehicle Suites

Bird Global, a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, has launched an e-mobility suite consisting of three new innovative vehicles: the Bird Bike, the Bird Flex e-Scooter, and the Birdie Glow Now. Each vehicle is designed for different transportation needs and therefore boasts their own unique features. For example, the Bird...
GreenBiz

E-bikes, the uncelebrated hero of last-mile delivery?

This article was adapted from Mobility Weekly, our free weekly newsletter. Register for a subscription here. When it comes to last-mile logistics electrification strategies in the next decade, two or three wheels could be as important as four. Although electric bicycles didn’t receive much attention during the COP26 negotiations last...
GeekyGadgets

TOOO Cycling DVR80 bike light and camera hits Kickstarter

Cyclists may be interested in a new combination bike light and camera, that allows you to record high definition video and sound. Offering a safety rearview camera specifically designed for cyclists that easily attaches to the stem of your bike seat and offers up to 9.5 hours of recording time. The bike camera is capable of recording video and audio at 1080p @ 30fps and the taillight can be seen up to 1 mile away. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $179 or £136 (depending on current exchange rates).
Phandroid

Take to the skies with this awesome deal for the DJI Mavic Mini Combo

Ever wonder how all these YouTubers get these fancy aerial shots for their videos? The answer is probably drones, save for some who might actually bother to hire a helicopter to get aerial footage. Basically, it’s not that hard to get these kinds of shots these days and if you’re thinking you want in on that action, you’re in luck.
freightwaves.com

Zoomo launches e-bikes to speed up food delivery war

E-bike manufacturer Zoomo announced Tuesday it has launched its highest performance utility e-bike, aimed at supplanting gas-powered vehicles for last-mile delivery. The Zoomo One is billed by company officials as “the ultimate delivery machine.”. “The Zoomo One will be the end of the petrol moped,” Mina Nada, Zoomo CEO...
BGR.com

A 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is $60 for one more day

Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That’s why you should always be on the lookout for the best camera drone deals you can find. High prices are obviously going to be prohibitive to everyone out there who is on a budget. After all, not everyone wants to spend over $100 on a new quadcopter. The good news is that drones have gotten so popular again these days. That means...
helpnetsecurity.com

How to find hidden spy cameras with a smartphone

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and Yonsei University in South Korea have devised a mobile application that uses smartphones’ time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to find tiny spy cameras hidden in everyday objects. The app is more successful at detecting hidden cams than existing state-of-the-art commercial hidden camera detectors (CC308+,...
dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
