Whether you need to stock up on everyday essentials, or wish to replenish your champagne supply, a trip to the supermarket over the Christmas period is likely to be on the cards for many people.But, with shops planning to close their doors at various times over the festive season, you may be unsure of where to go and when.To help keep stress to a minimum at this busy time of year, we’ve compiled a handy list of the major supermarket’s opening and closing times over Christmas and New Year. AldiThis year, Aldi has extended its opening hours from 7am to...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO