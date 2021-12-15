ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-McKinsey partner pleads guilty to insider trading charge

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - A former partner at the McKinsey consulting firm pleaded guilty to insider trading ahead of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)'s agreement to buy fintech lender GreenSky Inc for $2.24 billion, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday. Puneet Dikshit, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of securities...

www.investing.com

Shore News Network

Former Analyst Pleads Guilty To Securities Fraud For Committing Insider Trading By Front-Running Employer’s Pending Trades

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that SERGEI POLEVIKOV, a former analyst employed by an asset management firm, pled guilty to one count of securities fraud in connection with his multi-year scheme to commit insider trading by misappropriating confidential information about pending trades by his former employer. POLEVIKOV was arrested in September of this year, and pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

The Biden administration won't require insurance companies to pay people back for COVID tests bought ahead of the holidays

Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Insider Trading#Mckinsey#Securities Fraud#Ex Mckinsey#Reuters#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs#Fintech#Greensky Inc
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
CNBC

Federal appeals court reinstates Biden administration's business vaccine and testing mandate

A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses that covers about 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.
CINCINNATI, OH
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
CBS San Francisco

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial Heads To Jury

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — Jury deliberations in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin Monday after closing arguments wrapped up and the case was presented to the jury on Friday. Jurors will decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam following a three-month-long trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Guardian

What I saw at the Theranos trial: long lines, superfans and the enduring power of Elizabeth Holmes

The trial of Elizabeth Holmes has seen plenty of courtroom drama, but outside the courthouse in San Jose, California, a spectacle of another sort has unfolded week after week. On landmark days – such as opening arguments, testimony from star witnesses and when Holmes made the risky decision to take the stand herself – journalists, true crime fans and other spectators have turned out early to battle for limited seats inside the courthouse.
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
investing.com

JPMorgan Bosses Addicted to WhatsApp Fuel $200 Million in Fines

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) executives were supposed to make sure employee communications were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But for years, even the bosses were using their mobile phones to tap out work-related messages -- a practice so pervasive that U.S. authorities dropped the hammer Friday, imposing $200 million in fines.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Officials failed to disclose two positive COVID-19 cases amongst personnel traveling with Antony Blinken on Southeast Asia trip

The Pentagon confirmed to CBS that two additional people on Antony Blinken's Southeast Asia trip tested positive for COVID-19. Blinken's trip was cut short on Wednesday after a journalist tested positive for COVID-19. Official statements about the journalist did not mention that additional members had tested positive. The Pentagon confirmed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

