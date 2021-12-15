ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution to face Cavaly AS in 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

By revolutionsoccer.net
New England Revolution
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) in the Round of 16 against Haitian side Cavaly AS. Concacaf conducted the draw in Miami, Fla. on Wednesday evening. The Revolution will open the Round of 16 with an away match at...

