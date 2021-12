Tori Wright has won an Alpha Female+ grant for her project to create a series of stylized portraits of women. The look for the images is inspired by the centennial of the 1920s and how that decade was a time of empowerment for women. “The 1920s has so many iconic influences,” she says, “and is associated with many of my favorite sources of inspiration: independent women, glamour, fashion, whimsy, theater, and my hometown, St. Louis, Missouri. When the 2020’s rolled around I could not have been more excited. I wanted to link the 1920’s and 2020’s by stamping the theme of women empowerment onto this decade. My project is an editorial that pays homage to the era that inspired me to dream, create, reach my goals, and then set new ones.”

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO