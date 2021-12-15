ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Christmas traditions

Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a heart so old that it no longer holds the memories of Christmases Past… and especially the traditions of childhood? Somehow, I doubt it. If anything, as we grow older and the world becomes more apathetic and the population more cynical, we hold onto those past cherished traditions even...

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unique Way Ree Drummond Decorates Her Christmas Cookies

Food Network star Ree Drummond likes unwinding and taking things slow during the holiday season with her family. She told People in 2017 that for Christmas Eve, she heads to her in-laws' home for a hearty meal that includes beef, a side of mashed potatoes, burgundy mushrooms, and more. The family also has a cute tradition of drawing names in advance to make gift-giving a lot more fun and interesting on Christmas Day.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hofbrauhaus hosts traditional German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Christmas is right around the corner and a unique pop-up shop in Buffalo may have what you need for that special someone. Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is celebrating the holidays in traditional German fashion with Christkindlmarkt. They’ve pulled out all the stops by building a winter village...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Ornaments#Christmas Morning#Christmases Past#Easter
buffalorising.com

The Christkindlmarkt | A Traditional German Christmas Market at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

Pairing beer with holiday cheer and long-standing traditions means you’ve got the recipe to the perfect night on the town. Luckily for us, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo has it all covered in this department with the Christkindlmarkt- a traditional German Christmas Market which unites cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm. For three, 3-day weekends during the month of December, guests can grab a pint and walk around the 30 local artisans vendors “haused” in European style shacks all selling high quality unique, handcrafted gifts and food- pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, jewelry, and much more. With German beer, food and loved traditions throughout the entire experience, this is an experience for all ages and one that is sure to be your new favorite holiday tradition.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Journal

FALC Spotlight: Spreading Holiday Cheer Every Day

The scent and desire for cookies in an array of festive hues and shapes. Hustle and bustle of shoppers all around. Not knowing if you should bundle up or get out the shorts because the weather changes every five minutes. Welcome one and all to a Missouri December. This author...
FESTIVAL
TheConversationAU

Kris Kringles and yuletide jingles: unboxing the wonders of Christmas lingo

“Kondo-ing” (de-cluttering) has become all the rage. But languages are hoarders that hang onto every used bit of clothing, threadbare cushion or musty old piece of luggage. You never know, these might be useful one day. Christmas is a great reminder of how important it is to hang onto some old stuff – decorations stowed in closets, dusty words lingering in our brains. At Christmas, we drag out boxes of tinsel, baubles and fairy lights. We also trot out words, meanings and even grammar that we stopped using in our everyday language long ago. So, let’s unpack this dusty box...
CHRISTMAS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
iheart.com

An Italian Dish Deep Dive For Christmas

When my girl Carla Maravalle opened a new Italian restaurant/grocery store right down the street from my house, I knew it was on. But boy did I underestimate what a crash course I would get in Italian delicacies. I also found myself on Memory Lane more than once, enjoying dishes my late father used to make in the kitchen of my childhood home back in the '80's. That's when I decided to help you all out with some holes you might have in your Christmas menus.
RECIPES
Daily Journal

Christmas Bird Count next month at Johnson's Shut-Ins

Join birders across Missouri for the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC) set for Jan. 4 at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park. The Audubon CBC is one of the longest-running wildlife censuses in the world. Each individual count takes place in a 15-mile-wide circle and is led by a compiler responsible for safely organizing volunteers and submitting observations directly to Audubon.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
SHOPPING
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy