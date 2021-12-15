Christmas traditions

Pairing beer with holiday cheer and long-standing traditions means you’ve got the recipe to the perfect night on the town. Luckily for us, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo has it all covered in this department with the Christkindlmarkt- a traditional German Christmas Market which unites cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm. For three, 3-day weekends during the month of December, guests can grab a pint and walk around the 30 local artisans vendors “haused” in European style shacks all selling high quality unique, handcrafted gifts and food- pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, jewelry, and much more. With German beer, food and loved traditions throughout the entire experience, this is an experience for all ages and one that is sure to be your new favorite holiday tradition.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO