UK metalcore band Graphic Nature recently released the single "Chokehold" on Rude Records, and now they've followed it with a second new single, "Drain." Frontman Harvey Freeman says, "'Drain' is about a female spectre called Death, a succubus of sorts. She entices you with her words in the hopes to try and convince you to take your own life. I like to see her as a representation of your darker thoughts; never being afraid of them, but always knowing they are there in the back of your mind. 'Drain' is a mantra to basically never listen to that voice in your head. Just keep moving forward towards the better days."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO