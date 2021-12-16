ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Jackson drops out of North Carolina Senate race

By Elena Schneider
 13 hours ago
North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson is pictured. | Courtesy of Jeff Jackson For North Carolina

Updated: 12/16/2021 09:46 AM EST

Democrat Jeff Jackson dropped out of the North Carolina Senate race on Thursday, endorsing his primary opponent, former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley.

"Pat McCrory and Ted Budd are gearing up to spend millions of dollars attacking each other in order to be the Republican nominee. If we're going to flip this seat, we can't do that," Jackson said in a video released on Thursday morning. "A costly and divisive primary will sink this whole thing. We need to unite right now and we need to unite behind Cheri."

"We all saw what happened with the election in Virginia last month. We are headed into a tough one," he added, citing Democrats' loss in the blue-leaning state last November.

Jackson, a state senator who faced a difficult primary in which he trailed in fundraising, called donors to inform them of his decision on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with those calls. POLITICO reported Jackson's plans to drop out on Wednesday evening.

Jackson was elected to two terms in the state Senate before launching his first statewide campaign earlier this year. But Beasley, his most prominent rival, has already run and won statewide. Last week, Beasley was endorsed by Reps. G.K. Butterfield and David Price, two of North Carolina's five Democratic members of Congress.

Several Republicans are also vying for their party's nomination for the open Senate seat currently held by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. The most prominent GOP candidates are former Gov. Pat McCrory and Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Michael Kruse contributed to this report.


CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this report misstated the day that one person said Jackson could leave the race. The source said Jackson could exit the primary as soon as Thursday.

Larry Sims
14h ago

Republicans are damaged goods. After what happened on January 6, the last thing we need to be subjected to is a Republican. They need to go away and hide never to be seen again.

DemQueen?
11h ago

what is wrong with these people in North Carolina we need some Democrats or Independents that have balls🍒 North Carolina schools have more gun violence than any other state right now and our schools are begging for nutritious meals🤬 we have high school and college students who are tied up in our court systems over a marijuana charges who cannot pursue on into their adulthood life because of this charge🤬 we have a drug epidemic going on all over North Carolina motels with fentanyl and they give 10 million dollars to a republican Church also they built a $95,000 golf resort🤮 we need a Democrat who knows how a republican feels and can respect them it also helped our state get to a better place because reading on this app all the gun violence the education level is that a d and you can just imagine the charter schools full of the Republican children🤬 and our children are sitting at the bottom of the race pool begging for nutritious food and our teaching materials are way out of date💯🫂

Denise Branch
1d ago

this is just going to ensure a Republican gets in office.. we don't need another GOP in the Senate

wcti12.com

Bill led by NC Senator Tillis supports $778 billion in defense funding

RALEIGH, Wake County — Wednesday, Senator Thom Tillis voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2022 which supports $778 billion in national defense funding. “I was proud to lead multiple successful bipartisan efforts, including providing a pay raise for our servicemembers and expanded options to improve...
RALEIGH, NC
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: 3 things SCOTUS did this morning

LIKE A MISSING VERSE TO ‘CAT’S IN THE CRADLE’ — In the debate over taxing the rich, a powerful father and his son are duking it out in public on opposite sides of the issue. On the one side is ADAM WYDEN, the 37-year-old owner of ADW Capital Partners, “the kind of hedge fund that Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee would like to tax more heavily,” NYT’s Jonathan Weisman writes. Enter his father, RON WYDEN, who just so happens to chair that very committee. “‘The issue is bigger than my father. I’m not interested in discussing anything personal,’ [Adam Wyden] said in a brief phone call before declining to go further. … His father would like to avoid the subject all together. ‘He doesn’t talk to me about his business, and I don’t talk to him about mine,’ Senator Wyden, 72, said in an interview on Wednesday.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
