As anyone over 40 can attest, our eyesight deteriorates with age. Why? The lenses of our eyes become less flexible over time, which can lead to unfocused vision. You might notice that glare bothers you a lot more now, making driving at night more difficult, or that you need more light for reading. If you have cloudy or blurred vision, however, you may have something more serious – a cataract. And according to new research, it’s more important than ever to get those treated: Having cataract surgery may significantly lower your risk of developing dementia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO