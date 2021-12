The tax credit for this month is still on its way for people who have yet to get it. December’s check is likely the end of the monthly Child Tax Credit checks. As of late, authorities haven’t agreed to have an extension to the benefits of the enhanced tax benefits into next year for both children and families in need. Sure, there’s still a glimmer of hope for such an extension proposal. However, the U.S. Senate will be quite a hurdle.

INCOME TAX ・ 17 HOURS AGO