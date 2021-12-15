ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wolverine TV: On300 LB Jimmy Rolder On Why He Signed With Michigan

By EJ Holland about 8 hours
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Chicago today and...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kip Lewis

Evaluation: No player may enjoy being coached by Brent Venables more in the 2022 class than Kip Lewis. The Carthage product is the spitting image of the modern linebacker who can cover sideline-to-sideline with ease. Lewis is a nice open field tackler, and will be comfortable playing in space in both the Big 12 and the SEC. Along with his ability to drop back into coverage, Lewis is able to step up in the run game and deliver punishing blows as well, and is an all-around nice get for the Sooners.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Former FIU lineman Miles Frazier announces transfer destination

LSU’s offensive line just got a major upgrade. The Tigers landed one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal on Thursday. Miles Frazier, a transfer from Florida International, took to Instagram to announce his commitment to Brian Kelly’s squad. It’s a big victory for Kelly, who’s trying to rebuild the LSU offensive line as he takes the reins in Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alt 101.7

Shawn Murphy, 4-Star LB, Signs with Alabama

Shawn Murphy, a 4-star off-ball linebacker from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, has officially signed his national letter of intent to continue his promising football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Murphy originally committed to Alabama in July. The 6-foot-2, 215lbs linebacker was the 2021 Dick Butkus Award...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Wolverine TV: Five-star Michigan signee Will Johnson delivers heartfelt speech at National Signing Day ceremony

DETROIT — Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent with Michigan Wolverines football at an elaborate party at Parc restaurant in downtown Detroit. Surrounded by family and friends, Johnson delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking those who helped him get to this point, and put pen to paper. Watch his signing below.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

At least one good QB was going to sign with Texas. Steve Sarkisian nabbed two.

Looking back on his track record with the quarterback position, it was a safe bet that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was going to sign a quality quarterback prospect in Texas’ 2022 class. He sought after two in order to create competition in AJ Milwee’s position group after no current Longhorn signal-caller took firm hold of the position during the 2021 season.
TEXAS STATE
Sports Illustrated

Urban Meyer Never Stopped Living in the Past

One afternoon this summer, Urban Meyer was a special guest at a luncheon at the stadium with one of the Jaguars’ largest corporate sponsors. For about 20 minutes, he gave a speech about leadership. Like the entirety of his brief, 11-month tenure in Jacksonville, it was based wholly on Meyer’s past coaching successes.
NFL
On3.com

Report: USC to hire former Big 12 offensive line coach

Lincoln Riley’s staff is coming together at USC. It sounds like a former Big 12 assistant could be headed to Los Angeles with him. Brandon Jones, who currently works as the offensive line coach at Houston, is expected to join Riley at USC, according to John Brice of FootballScoop.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
NFL
On3.com

Ohio State cornerback makes NFL Draft decision

A cornerback at Ohio State has decided to come back to Columbus for one more year of college football. Senior Cameron Brown has decided after dealing with a few injury setbacks, he’s going to come back to Ohio State for one more year in hopes of boosting his NFL Draft stock.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

